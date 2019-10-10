App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp Q2 PAT may dip 14.8% YoY to Rs. 832.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 18.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,443.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Hero Motocorp to report net profit at Rs. 832.1 crore down 14.8% year-on-year (down 33.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,045.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 10, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Auto & Auto Ancillary #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Hero Motocorp #ICICI Direct #Result Poll

