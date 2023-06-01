English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hem Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hem Holdings & Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 7.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 70.59% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Hem Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2022.

    Hem Holdings & Trading
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.04--0.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.04--0.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.030.01
    Other Income0.000.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.010.05
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.010.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.010.05
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.010.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.010.05
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.261.91
    Diluted EPS0.560.261.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.261.91
    Diluted EPS0.560.261.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Hem Holdings #Hem Holdings & Trading #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm