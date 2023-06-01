Hem Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 7.64% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 70.59% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Hem Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2022.