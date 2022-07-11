English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Healthcare Global Q1 PAT seen to Rs. 10.9 cr: ICICI Direct

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 375.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    July 11, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Hospitals sector. The brokerage house expects Healthcare Global to report net profit at Rs. 10.9 crore (up 81.7% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 375.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 68.3 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 11, 2022 10:24 am
