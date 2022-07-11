Healthcare Global Q1 PAT seen to Rs. 10.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Nureca, a healthcare and wellness products distributor company, IPO listing date was on February 25, 2021, it listed at 58.74 percent premium to Rs 634.95 of its issue price of Rs 400. As of March 15, the stock price closed at 577.60 which was still 44 percent above its issue price. The company raised about Rs 100 crore via IPO. It was open for subscription between February 15 and February 17 was oversubscribed 39.93x times. The public issue subscribed 166.65x in the retail category, 3.10x in the QIB category, and 31.59x in the NII category.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Hospitals sector. The brokerage house expects Healthcare Global to report net profit at Rs. 10.9 crore (up 81.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 375.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 68.3 crore.

