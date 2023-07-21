HDFC Life Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23,371.42 crore, up 249.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,371.42 crore in June 2023 up 249.34% from Rs. 6,690.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 416.72 crore in June 2023 up 26.74% from Rs. 328.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 398.22 crore in June 2023 up 18.16% from Rs. 337.02 crore in June 2022.

HDFC Life EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2022.

HDFC Life shares closed at 661.05 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.94% returns over the last 6 months and 25.87% over the last 12 months.