Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hathway Cable and Datacom reports Q2 net profit of Rs 52.33 crore

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Hathway Cable and Datacom said in a regulatory filing.

Hathway Cable and Datacom on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, helped by lower expenses.

Its total income stood at Rs 460.66 crore in the quarter under review, down 9.81 percent, as against Rs 510.77 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Hathway Cable’s total expenses in the second quarter of the current fiscal were at Rs 407.90 crore as against Rs 509.59 crore in the same period a year ago, down 19.95 percent.

Shares of the company settled 2.20 percent lower at Rs 33.30 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Business #Hathway Cable and Datacom #Results

