Haryana Capfin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 29.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 up 29.17% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 73.85% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Haryana Capfin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Haryana Capfin shares closed at 68.30 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 22.40% over the last 12 months.