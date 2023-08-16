Hardwyn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore, up 6.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore in June 2023 up 6.14% from Rs. 25.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 up 13.71% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2023 up 13.1% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022.

Hardwyn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2022.

Hardwyn shares closed at 38.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.88% returns over the last 6 months and 173.91% over the last 12 months.