    Guj Themis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore in December 2022 up 51.4% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2022 up 37.73% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 32.7% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Themis Biosyn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1747.6918.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1747.6918.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.447.666.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.444.00-8.55
    Power & Fuel--6.64--
    Employees Cost1.951.911.86
    Depreciation0.660.580.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.113.079.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.4523.829.22
    Other Income1.811.400.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2625.229.92
    Interest0.070.040.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1925.189.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.1925.189.59
    Tax3.386.482.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8118.707.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8118.707.12
    Equity Share Capital7.267.267.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7512.874.90
    Diluted EPS6.7512.874.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7512.874.90
    Diluted EPS6.7512.874.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited