Guj Themis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore in December 2022 up 51.4% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2022 up 37.73% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 32.7% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in December 2021.

