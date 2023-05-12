English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Guj State Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 443.01 crore, up 2.28% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 443.01 crore in March 2023 up 2.28% from Rs. 433.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.33 crore in March 2023 up 11.03% from Rs. 202.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.36 crore in March 2023 up 9.53% from Rs. 312.57 crore in March 2022.

    Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2022.

    Guj State Petro shares closed at 288.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.26% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Petronet
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations443.01402.41433.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations443.01402.41433.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.80----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1425.6814.53
    Depreciation48.2848.9449.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.34106.80112.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax246.44221.00256.78
    Other Income47.6413.036.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax294.08234.03263.19
    Interest1.011.093.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax293.08232.94259.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax293.08232.94259.78
    Tax68.7462.0157.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities224.33170.93202.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period224.33170.93202.05
    Equity Share Capital564.21564.21564.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.983.033.58
    Diluted EPS3.983.033.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.983.033.58
    Diluted EPS3.983.033.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj State Petro #Gujarat State Petronet #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am