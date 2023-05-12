Guj State Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 443.01 crore, up 2.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.01 crore in March 2023 up 2.28% from Rs. 433.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.33 crore in March 2023 up 11.03% from Rs. 202.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.36 crore in March 2023 up 9.53% from Rs. 312.57 crore in March 2022.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2022.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 288.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.26% over the last 12 months.