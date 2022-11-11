English
    Guj State Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,443.29 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,443.29 crore in September 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 4,158.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 436.05 crore in September 2022 up 9.45% from Rs. 398.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,007.91 crore in September 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 828.06 crore in September 2021.

    Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in September 2021.

    Guj State Petro shares closed at 233.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.70% returns over the last 6 months and -26.11% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Petronet
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,443.295,536.464,158.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,443.295,536.464,158.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,966.004,186.012,860.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.01-4.19-2.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.3961.5059.13
    Depreciation154.78150.63143.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses424.48319.62436.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax828.63822.90661.73
    Other Income24.5021.8522.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax853.13844.76684.62
    Interest19.9821.4327.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax833.15823.33657.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax833.15823.33657.54
    Tax211.33207.15167.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities621.82616.18490.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period621.82616.18490.33
    Minority Interest-185.36-175.04-114.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.4231.9922.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates436.05473.13398.40
    Equity Share Capital564.21564.21564.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.738.397.06
    Diluted EPS7.738.397.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.738.397.06
    Diluted EPS7.738.397.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:15 pm