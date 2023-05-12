Guj State Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,270.16 crore, down 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,270.16 crore in March 2023 down 14.43% from Rs. 4,990.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 372.99 crore in March 2023 down 14.42% from Rs. 435.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 907.71 crore in March 2023 down 12.18% from Rs. 1,033.66 crore in March 2022.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.73 in March 2022.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 288.75 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.95% over the last 12 months.