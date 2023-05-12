English
    Guj State Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,270.16 crore, down 14.43% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,270.16 crore in March 2023 down 14.43% from Rs. 4,990.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 372.99 crore in March 2023 down 14.42% from Rs. 435.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 907.71 crore in March 2023 down 12.18% from Rs. 1,033.66 crore in March 2022.

    Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.73 in March 2022.

    Guj State Petro shares closed at 288.75 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.95% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Petronet
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,270.163,998.044,990.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,270.163,998.044,990.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,992.372,742.553,607.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.64-3.220.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.6374.2863.49
    Depreciation157.30157.81151.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses347.74324.50308.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax705.48702.12859.54
    Other Income44.9341.7123.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax750.41743.83882.59
    Interest13.4515.2524.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax736.96728.57858.52
    Exceptional Items-----11.90
    P/L Before Tax736.96728.57846.62
    Tax176.16188.15186.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities560.80540.42660.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period560.80540.42660.31
    Minority Interest-169.81-170.30-203.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-17.99-10.79-20.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates372.99359.33435.84
    Equity Share Capital564.21564.21564.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.616.377.73
    Diluted EPS6.616.377.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.616.377.73
    Diluted EPS6.616.377.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023