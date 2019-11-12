Guj Stat Fin Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 110.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2019 up 110.47% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.44 crore in September 2019 down 5.23% from Rs. 27.97 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2019 up 49.06% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2018.

Guj Stat Fin shares closed at 0.72 on November 08, 2019 (BSE)