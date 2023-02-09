English
    Guj Craft Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore, down 2.18% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Craft Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore in December 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 60.15% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 41.55% from Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Craft Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.8531.6347.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.8531.6347.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.3823.8925.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.622.987.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.22-6.352.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.011.11
    Depreciation0.520.570.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.027.897.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.011.633.51
    Other Income0.040.040.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.041.673.84
    Interest0.840.620.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.211.043.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.211.043.22
    Tax0.260.270.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.950.772.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.950.772.38
    Equity Share Capital4.894.894.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.584.86
    Diluted EPS1.941.584.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.584.86
    Diluted EPS1.941.584.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited