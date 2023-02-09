Guj Craft Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore, down 2.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore in December 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 60.15% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 41.55% from Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2021.

Guj Craft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in December 2021.

Guj Craft Ind shares closed at 84.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and -16.67% over the last 12 months.