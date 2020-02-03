Guj Borosil Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.18 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.18 crore in December 2019 up 53.77% from Rs. 48.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2019 down 695.59% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in December 2019 up 13.89% from Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2018.

Guj Borosil shares closed at 78.35 on February 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 30.26% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.