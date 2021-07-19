GTPL Hathway Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 391.55 crore, up 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.55 crore in June 2021 up 13.23% from Rs. 345.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.48 crore in June 2021 down 0.21% from Rs. 30.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.64 crore in June 2021 down 2.7% from Rs. 81.85 crore in June 2020.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.72 in June 2020.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 200.45 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.88% returns over the last 6 months and 149.16% over the last 12 months.