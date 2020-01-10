GTPL Hathway Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 548.86 crore, up 169.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.86 crore in December 2019 up 169.94% from Rs. 203.33 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.78 crore in December 2019 up 157.48% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.21 crore in December 2019 up 77.13% from Rs. 53.75 crore in December 2018.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2018.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 79.95 on January 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.88% returns over the last 6 months and -4.65% over the last 12 months.