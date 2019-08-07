GTN Textiles Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore, up 15.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.97 crore in June 2019 up 15.13% from Rs. 32.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2019 down 22.44% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2019 down 34.67% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2018.

GTN Textiles shares closed at 7.45 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.24% returns over the last 6 months and -44.19% over the last 12 months.