GTL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.11 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.11 crore in December 2019 down 3.57% from Rs. 56.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 52.25 crore in December 2019 up 26.94% from Rs. 71.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.95 crore in December 2019 down 14.25% from Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2018.

GTL shares closed at 1.35 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -73.27% over the last 12 months.