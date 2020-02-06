GTL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.11 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GTL are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.11 crore in December 2019 down 3.57% from Rs. 56.12 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 52.25 crore in December 2019 up 26.94% from Rs. 71.52 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.95 crore in December 2019 down 14.25% from Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2018.
GTL shares closed at 1.35 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and -73.27% over the last 12 months.
|GTL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.11
|83.64
|56.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.11
|83.64
|56.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.19
|38.22
|21.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.01
|21.63
|18.27
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.13
|1.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.25
|80.74
|45.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.47
|-58.08
|-30.24
|Other Income
|1.39
|4.99
|3.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.08
|-53.09
|-26.55
|Interest
|4.79
|4.57
|4.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.87
|-57.67
|-30.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.87
|-57.67
|-30.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.87
|-57.67
|-30.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-17.38
|-31.65
|-40.74
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-52.25
|-89.32
|-71.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-52.25
|-89.32
|-71.52
|Equity Share Capital
|157.30
|157.30
|157.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|-5.68
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|-5.68
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|-5.68
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|-5.68
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am