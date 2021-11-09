GSS Infotech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 32.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in September 2021 up 32.85% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021 up 122.25% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021 up 250.82% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2020.

GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in September 2020.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 87.00 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.18% returns over the last 6 months and 146.81% over the last 12 months.