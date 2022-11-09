Grovy India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 48.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in September 2022 down 48.34% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 129.12% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 223.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Grovy India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

Grovy India shares closed at 110.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.42% returns over the last 6 months and 70.23% over the last 12 months.