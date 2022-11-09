English
    Grovy India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 48.34% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grovy India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in September 2022 down 48.34% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 129.12% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 223.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Grovy India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

    Grovy India shares closed at 110.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.42% returns over the last 6 months and 70.23% over the last 12 months.

    Grovy India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.704.275.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.704.275.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.320.522.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.423.54-2.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.070.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.09-0.05
    Other Income-0.040.050.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.140.15
    Interest0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.510.130.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.510.130.14
    Tax0.18----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.330.130.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.330.130.14
    Equity Share Capital3.332.512.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.530.58
    Diluted EPS1.000.530.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.530.58
    Diluted EPS1.000.530.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

