    Grovy India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grovy India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in December 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 41.55% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 4.84% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    Grovy India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.372.705.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.372.705.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.8812.320.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.78-10.42-1.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.140.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.580.41
    Other Income0.00-0.040.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.540.60
    Interest0.110.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.470.510.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.470.510.60
    Tax0.130.18--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.350.330.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.350.330.60
    Equity Share Capital3.333.332.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.002.37
    Diluted EPS1.041.002.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.002.37
    Diluted EPS1.041.002.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited