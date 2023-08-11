English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Grauer and Weil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 197.61 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grauer and Weil (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197.61 crore in June 2023 down 0.12% from Rs. 197.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.20 crore in June 2023 up 29.53% from Rs. 28.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.52 crore in June 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 43.85 crore in June 2022.

    Grauer and Weil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2022.

    Grauer and Weil shares closed at 117.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.76% returns over the last 6 months and 73.71% over the last 12 months.

    Grauer and Weil (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.61323.12197.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.61323.12197.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.83179.68113.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.001.381.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.5129.05-16.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.9825.0120.09
    Depreciation5.004.534.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.5559.1639.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7624.3134.80
    Other Income5.765.174.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.5229.4838.88
    Interest0.210.690.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.3128.7938.44
    Exceptional Items---0.72--
    P/L Before Tax48.3128.0738.44
    Tax11.117.359.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.2020.7228.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.2020.7228.72
    Equity Share Capital22.6722.6722.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.640.911.27
    Diluted EPS1.640.911.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.640.911.27
    Diluted EPS1.640.911.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Grauer and Weil #Grauer and Weil (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!