Grasim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,645.83 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,645.83 crore in March 2023 up 4.23% from Rs. 6,376.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.51 crore in March 2023 down 91.24% from Rs. 1,068.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.46 crore in March 2023 down 35.42% from Rs. 839.98 crore in March 2022.

Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.26 in March 2022.

Grasim shares closed at 1,701.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 23.69% over the last 12 months.