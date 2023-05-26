English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Grasim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,645.83 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grasim Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,645.83 crore in March 2023 up 4.23% from Rs. 6,376.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.51 crore in March 2023 down 91.24% from Rs. 1,068.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.46 crore in March 2023 down 35.42% from Rs. 839.98 crore in March 2022.

    Grasim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.26 in March 2022.

    Grasim shares closed at 1,701.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 23.69% over the last 12 months.

    Grasim Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,645.836,195.606,376.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,645.836,195.606,376.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,246.932,829.312,994.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods233.3643.0252.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.8849.6325.09
    Power & Fuel1,086.28--1,045.68
    Employees Cost530.49519.35476.59
    Depreciation300.45275.51282.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,080.852,277.291,029.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.59201.49469.64
    Other Income116.42102.7187.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.01304.20557.04
    Interest106.7389.2080.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.28215.00476.43
    Exceptional Items-----69.11
    P/L Before Tax135.28215.00407.32
    Tax41.77-42.36-406.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.51257.36813.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----254.42
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.51257.361,068.03
    Equity Share Capital131.69131.69131.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.423.9316.26
    Diluted EPS1.423.9016.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.423.9316.26
    Diluted EPS1.423.9016.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Grasim #Grasim Industries #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:48 pm