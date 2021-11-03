Goldcrest Fin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.98 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.98 crore in September 2021 up 13.34% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2021 down 5.78% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021 down 3.6% from Rs. 4.44 crore in September 2020.

Goldcrest Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.59 in September 2020.

Goldcrest Fin shares closed at 162.70 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 173.45% returns over the last 6 months and 146.52% over the last 12 months.