Gokak Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, down 37.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in December 2022 down 37.19% from Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 down 53.45% from Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 1533.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 21.38 on March 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.77% returns over the last 6 months and -19.17% over the last 12 months.
|Gokak Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.40
|21.27
|30.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.40
|21.27
|30.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.33
|11.14
|19.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.23
|1.42
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.42
|6.89
|7.37
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.51
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.50
|3.13
|4.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.12
|-2.82
|-3.14
|Other Income
|1.20
|1.11
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.92
|-1.71
|-1.77
|Interest
|4.90
|4.51
|5.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.81
|-6.23
|-7.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.81
|-6.23
|-7.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.81
|-6.23
|-7.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.81
|-6.23
|-7.41
|Minority Interest
|-0.64
|1.53
|0.59
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.46
|-4.69
|-6.81
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.09
|-7.22
|-10.48
|Diluted EPS
|-16.09
|-7.22
|-10.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.09
|-7.22
|-10.48
|Diluted EPS
|-16.09
|-7.22
|-10.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited