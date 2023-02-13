English
    GMR Power And Urban Infra posts Q3 net profit at Rs 361 crore

    The company's consolidated income during October-December period increased to Rs 1,503.56 crore from Rs 1,006.93 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    February 13, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST
    GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltd on Monday reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 360.53 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

    GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd carries on its business through various subsidiaries, joint ventures, jointly controlled operations and associates, being special purpose vehicles exclusively formed to build and operate various infrastructure projects.

    The company carries on its business in single business verticals viz., engineering, procurement and construction.

    PTI
    first published: Feb 13, 2023 10:18 pm