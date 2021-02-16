GMR Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,481.03 crore, down 32.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,481.03 crore in December 2020 down 32.57% from Rs. 2,196.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,120.51 crore in December 2020 down 299.13% from Rs. 280.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.93 crore in December 2020 down 63.42% from Rs. 833.53 crore in December 2019.

GMR Infra shares closed at 25.55 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 13.30% over the last 12 months.