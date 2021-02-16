GMR Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,481.03 crore, down 32.57% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,481.03 crore in December 2020 down 32.57% from Rs. 2,196.49 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,120.51 crore in December 2020 down 299.13% from Rs. 280.74 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.93 crore in December 2020 down 63.42% from Rs. 833.53 crore in December 2019.
GMR Infra shares closed at 25.55 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 13.30% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,481.03
|1,199.30
|1,990.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|94.46
|205.73
|Total Income From Operations
|1,481.03
|1,293.76
|2,196.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|181.89
|117.53
|82.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|206.86
|291.83
|228.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.64
|2.20
|-2.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|181.21
|185.04
|202.20
|Depreciation
|233.02
|275.82
|259.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|789.00
|557.59
|953.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-120.59
|-136.25
|472.68
|Other Income
|192.50
|154.32
|101.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.91
|18.07
|573.84
|Interest
|786.80
|840.52
|858.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-714.89
|-822.45
|-284.53
|Exceptional Items
|-295.09
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,009.98
|-822.45
|-284.53
|Tax
|-30.82
|-40.45
|18.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-979.16
|-782.00
|-303.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.40
|-0.71
|-1.56
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-980.56
|-782.71
|-304.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-139.95
|32.68
|24.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,120.51
|-750.03
|-280.74
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-0.87
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-0.87
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-0.87
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-0.87
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited