Globus Spirits Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 570.09 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.09 crore in June 2023 up 15.07% from Rs. 495.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.78 crore in June 2023 up 4.05% from Rs. 37.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.18 crore in June 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2022.

Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 13.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.94 in June 2022.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 1,056.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.13% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.