English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Globus Spirits Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 570.09 crore, up 15.07% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globus Spirits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 570.09 crore in June 2023 up 15.07% from Rs. 495.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.78 crore in June 2023 up 4.05% from Rs. 37.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.18 crore in June 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2022.

    Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 13.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.94 in June 2022.

    Globus Spirits shares closed at 1,056.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.13% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.

    Globus Spirits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations570.09540.96495.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations570.09540.96495.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.79333.54294.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.89-22.66-2.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1619.0714.16
    Depreciation16.0715.9712.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.72137.75120.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2357.2956.10
    Other Income1.882.771.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.1160.0657.81
    Interest6.287.262.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.8252.8055.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.8252.8055.60
    Tax13.0416.9618.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.7835.8437.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.7835.8437.27
    Equity Share Capital28.8028.8028.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4612.4412.94
    Diluted EPS13.4512.3812.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4612.4412.94
    Diluted EPS13.4512.3812.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Globus Spirits #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!