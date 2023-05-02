Glenmark Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.32 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.32 crore in March 2023 up 20.87% from Rs. 514.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.36 crore in March 2023 up 47.99% from Rs. 98.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.27 crore in March 2023 up 42.07% from Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022.

Glenmark Life EPS has increased to Rs. 11.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.07 in March 2022.

Glenmark Life shares closed at 504.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.