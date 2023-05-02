English
    Glenmark Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.32 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 621.32 crore in March 2023 up 20.87% from Rs. 514.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.36 crore in March 2023 up 47.99% from Rs. 98.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.27 crore in March 2023 up 42.07% from Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022.

    Glenmark Life EPS has increased to Rs. 11.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.07 in March 2022.

    Glenmark Life shares closed at 504.30 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.

    Glenmark Life Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations621.32540.73514.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations621.32540.73514.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials299.74269.33261.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.37-4.49-6.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.8148.5439.08
    Depreciation11.5210.769.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.7081.9077.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.91134.69132.66
    Other Income2.846.615.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.75141.30137.75
    Interest0.120.160.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax197.63141.14137.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax197.63141.14137.63
    Tax51.2736.1538.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities146.36104.9998.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period146.36104.9998.90
    Equity Share Capital24.5124.5124.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.948.578.07
    Diluted EPS11.948.578.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.948.578.07
    Diluted EPS11.948.578.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am