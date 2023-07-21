Glenmark Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 578.45 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.45 crore in June 2023 up 18.08% from Rs. 489.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.45 crore in June 2023 up 24.57% from Rs. 108.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.01 crore in June 2023 up 24.8% from Rs. 156.26 crore in June 2022.

Glenmark Life EPS has increased to Rs. 11.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.87 in June 2022.

Glenmark Life shares closed at 641.10 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.09% returns over the last 6 months and 36.84% over the last 12 months.