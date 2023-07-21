English
    Glenmark Life Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 578.45 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Glenmark Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 578.45 crore in June 2023 up 18.08% from Rs. 489.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.45 crore in June 2023 up 24.57% from Rs. 108.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.01 crore in June 2023 up 24.8% from Rs. 156.26 crore in June 2022.

    Glenmark Life EPS has increased to Rs. 11.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.87 in June 2022.

    Glenmark Life shares closed at 641.10 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.09% returns over the last 6 months and 36.84% over the last 12 months.

    Glenmark Life Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations578.45621.32489.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations578.45621.32489.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials298.21299.74261.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-50.17-19.37-32.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.1343.8140.46
    Depreciation12.6111.529.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.1290.7073.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.55194.91136.89
    Other Income1.852.849.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.40197.75146.38
    Interest0.400.120.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax182.00197.63146.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax182.00197.63146.25
    Tax46.5551.2737.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.45146.36108.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.45146.36108.73
    Equity Share Capital24.5124.5124.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0511.948.87
    Diluted EPS11.0511.948.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0511.948.87
    Diluted EPS11.0511.948.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

