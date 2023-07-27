GlaxoSmithKline Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 738.02 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 738.02 782.16 729.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 738.02 782.16 729.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 145.47 95.70 138.14 Purchase of Traded Goods 174.20 177.79 271.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.38 69.34 -136.86 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 165.00 148.84 151.22 Depreciation 16.36 17.18 15.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 156.48 123.73 157.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.89 149.58 132.11 Other Income 36.80 27.97 27.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 161.69 177.55 159.90 Interest 0.28 0.65 0.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 161.41 176.90 159.22 Exceptional Items 17.30 10.40 -- P/L Before Tax 178.71 187.30 159.22 Tax 48.13 55.82 43.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.58 131.48 115.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 3.05 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.58 131.48 118.68 Equity Share Capital 169.41 169.41 169.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.94 7.28 7.01 Diluted EPS 7.71 7.77 7.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.94 7.28 7.01 Diluted EPS 7.71 7.77 7.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited