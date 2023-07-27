English
    GlaxoSmithKline Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 738.02 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 738.02 crore in June 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 729.46 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.58 crore in June 2023 up 10.03% from Rs. 118.68 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.05 crore in June 2023 up 1.33% from Rs. 175.72 crore in June 2022.
    GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2022.GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,401.40 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.96% returns over the last 6 months and -4.11% over the last 12 months.
    GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations738.02782.16729.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations738.02782.16729.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.4795.70138.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods174.20177.79271.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.3869.34-136.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost165.00148.84151.22
    Depreciation16.3617.1815.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses156.48123.73157.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.89149.58132.11
    Other Income36.8027.9727.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.69177.55159.90
    Interest0.280.650.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.41176.90159.22
    Exceptional Items17.3010.40--
    P/L Before Tax178.71187.30159.22
    Tax48.1355.8243.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.58131.48115.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----3.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.58131.48118.68
    Equity Share Capital169.41169.41169.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.947.287.01
    Diluted EPS7.717.777.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.947.287.01
    Diluted EPS7.717.777.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

