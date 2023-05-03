Geojit Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.51 crore, down 10.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.51 crore in March 2023 down 10.39% from Rs. 116.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2023 down 25.84% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.44 crore in March 2023 down 32.08% from Rs. 50.71 crore in March 2022.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 44.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.79% returns over the last 6 months and -34.72% over the last 12 months.