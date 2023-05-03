Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.82 crore, down 9.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 110.82 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 122.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.53 crore in March 2023 down 17.93% from Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.05 crore in March 2023 down 28.27% from Rs. 54.44 crore in March 2022.
Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.
|Geojit Fin shares closed at 44.04 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -34.80% over the last 12 months.
|Geojit Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.82
|114.40
|122.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.82
|114.40
|122.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.80
|41.30
|35.64
|Depreciation
|7.53
|7.23
|6.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.89
|0.13
|0.71
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.08
|35.34
|32.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.51
|30.41
|47.55
|Other Income
|6.01
|2.14
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.52
|32.55
|48.10
|Interest
|2.60
|2.23
|1.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.93
|30.33
|46.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.93
|30.33
|46.15
|Tax
|0.29
|6.43
|11.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.64
|23.90
|34.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.64
|23.90
|34.86
|Minority Interest
|-1.62
|-0.77
|-1.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.52
|1.14
|0.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.53
|24.27
|34.76
|Equity Share Capital
|23.91
|23.91
|23.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|1.02
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|1.01
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|1.02
|1.46
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|1.01
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited