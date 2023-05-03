English
    Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.82 crore, down 9.76% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 110.82 crore in March 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 122.80 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.53 crore in March 2023 down 17.93% from Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.05 crore in March 2023 down 28.27% from Rs. 54.44 crore in March 2022.
    Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.Geojit Fin shares closed at 44.04 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -34.80% over the last 12 months.
    Geojit Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.82114.40122.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.82114.40122.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.8041.3035.64
    Depreciation7.537.236.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.890.130.71
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.0835.3432.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5130.4147.55
    Other Income6.012.140.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.5232.5548.10
    Interest2.602.231.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.9330.3346.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.9330.3346.15
    Tax0.296.4311.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.6423.9034.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.6423.9034.86
    Minority Interest-1.62-0.77-1.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.521.140.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.5324.2734.76
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.021.46
    Diluted EPS1.191.011.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.021.46
    Diluted EPS1.191.011.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Geojit Fin #Geojit Financial services #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am