Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.82 crore, down 9.76% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 110.82 114.40 122.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 110.82 114.40 122.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.80 41.30 35.64 Depreciation 7.53 7.23 6.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 1.89 0.13 0.71 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.08 35.34 32.57 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.51 30.41 47.55 Other Income 6.01 2.14 0.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.52 32.55 48.10 Interest 2.60 2.23 1.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.93 30.33 46.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.93 30.33 46.15 Tax 0.29 6.43 11.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.64 23.90 34.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.64 23.90 34.86 Minority Interest -1.62 -0.77 -1.04 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.52 1.14 0.94 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.53 24.27 34.76 Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.19 1.02 1.46 Diluted EPS 1.19 1.01 1.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.19 1.02 1.46 Diluted EPS 1.19 1.01 1.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited