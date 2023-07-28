English
    Geojit Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.85 crore, up 7.82% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 109.85 crore in June 2023 up 7.82% from Rs. 101.88 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.03 crore in June 2023 down 1.24% from Rs. 21.29 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.43 crore in June 2023 up 3.7% from Rs. 37.06 crore in June 2022.
    Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.Geojit Fin shares closed at 47.25 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -5.78% over the last 12 months.
    Geojit Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.85110.82101.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.85110.82101.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.1744.8034.97
    Depreciation7.227.536.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.141.890.36
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.2431.0829.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0825.5130.15
    Other Income6.136.010.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2131.5230.29
    Interest2.072.601.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.1428.9328.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.1428.9328.52
    Tax8.270.297.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.8728.6421.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.8728.6421.23
    Minority Interest-1.05-1.62-0.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.211.520.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.0328.5321.29
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.881.190.89
    Diluted EPS0.881.190.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.881.190.89
    Diluted EPS0.881.190.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

