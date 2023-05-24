English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Genus Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore in March 2023 up 11.75% from Rs. 181.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2023 down 152.83% from Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 down 87.61% from Rs. 38.57 crore in March 2022.

    Genus Power shares closed at 87.10 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -3.86% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Power Infrastructures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations202.32200.40181.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202.32200.40181.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.45130.05126.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.10-2.30-11.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1831.4127.29
    Depreciation4.644.695.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.7420.7519.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4115.7914.10
    Other Income-22.2621.3819.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.1437.1733.54
    Interest9.627.635.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.4829.5428.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.4829.5428.07
    Tax1.937.536.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.4122.0121.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.4122.0121.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.13-0.22-0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.2921.7921.36
    Equity Share Capital25.7625.7625.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.950.93
    Diluted EPS-0.480.940.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.950.93
    Diluted EPS-0.480.940.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Genus Power #Genus Power Infrastructures #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:33 am