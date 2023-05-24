Genus Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore in March 2023 up 11.75% from Rs. 181.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2023 down 152.83% from Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 down 87.61% from Rs. 38.57 crore in March 2022.

Genus Power shares closed at 87.10 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -3.86% over the last 12 months.