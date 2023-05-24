Genus Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore in March 2023 up 11.75% from Rs. 181.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2023 down 152.83% from Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2023 down 87.61% from Rs. 38.57 crore in March 2022.
Genus Power shares closed at 87.10 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and -3.86% over the last 12 months.
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|202.32
|200.40
|181.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|202.32
|200.40
|181.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|153.45
|130.05
|126.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.10
|-2.30
|-11.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.18
|31.41
|27.29
|Depreciation
|4.64
|4.69
|5.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.74
|20.75
|19.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.41
|15.79
|14.10
|Other Income
|-22.26
|21.38
|19.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|37.17
|33.54
|Interest
|9.62
|7.63
|5.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.48
|29.54
|28.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.48
|29.54
|28.07
|Tax
|1.93
|7.53
|6.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.41
|22.01
|21.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.41
|22.01
|21.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.13
|-0.22
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.29
|21.79
|21.36
|Equity Share Capital
|25.76
|25.76
|25.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.95
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.94
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.95
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.94
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited