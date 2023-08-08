GeeCee Ventures Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore in June 2023 down 15.76% from Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2023 down 0.46% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2023 down 0.9% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2022.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2022.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 181.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.52% returns over the last 6 months and 33.95% over the last 12 months.