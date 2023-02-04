English
    GeeCee Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, down 89.16% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GeeCee Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2022 down 89.16% from Rs. 66.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 84.43% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 down 83.56% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

    GeeCee Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.2427.9466.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.2427.9466.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.407.7120.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.73-2.0230.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.231.311.10
    Depreciation0.380.370.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.082.271.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8818.3012.84
    Other Income0.010.010.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8818.3013.38
    Interest0.010.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.8718.2213.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.8718.2213.38
    Tax0.293.313.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.5814.9110.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.5814.9110.17
    Equity Share Capital20.9120.9120.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.767.134.86
    Diluted EPS0.767.134.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.767.134.86
    Diluted EPS0.767.134.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
