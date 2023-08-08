English
    GeeCee Ventures Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, down 13.42% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GeeCee Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in June 2023 down 13.42% from Rs. 12.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2023 up 0.31% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2023 up 0.41% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

    GeeCee Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.71 in June 2022.

    GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 181.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.52% returns over the last 6 months and 33.95% over the last 12 months.

    GeeCee Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.194.3312.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.194.3312.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.4110.941.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.36-9.341.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.421.301.06
    Depreciation0.420.420.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.4416.311.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.87-15.306.78
    Other Income0.091.170.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.95-14.136.91
    Interest0.010.010.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.95-14.146.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.95-14.146.80
    Tax1.26-3.061.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.68-11.085.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.68-11.085.65
    Minority Interest0.01-0.040.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00--0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.69-11.125.67
    Equity Share Capital20.9120.9120.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.72-5.302.71
    Diluted EPS2.72-5.302.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.72-5.302.71
    Diluted EPS2.72-5.302.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

