GDL Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 3.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

GDL Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.