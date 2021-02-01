GDL Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 1.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 1.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 25.93% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

GDL Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.