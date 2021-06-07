GCCL Infrastruc Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 86.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2021 down 86.29% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 103.4% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 96.95% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2020.