GCCL Infrastruc Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 86.29% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GCCL Infrastructure & Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2021 down 86.29% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 103.4% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 down 96.95% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2020.
|GCCL Infrastructure & Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.21
|2.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.21
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.03
|0.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.04
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.09
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.06
|1.75
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.09
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|1.94
|Interest
|0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.00
|1.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.00
|1.91
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.00
|1.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.00
|1.88
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.00
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|--
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.00
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|--
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited