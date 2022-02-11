GCCL Infrastruc Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 60.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 60.25% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 3305.26% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.