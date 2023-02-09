English
    Garware Technic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.58 crore, down 10.89% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.58 crore in December 2022 down 10.89% from Rs. 308.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.57 crore in December 2022 down 3.91% from Rs. 38.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.98 crore in December 2022 down 8.97% from Rs. 60.40 crore in December 2021.

    Garware Technical Fibres
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.58355.98308.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.58355.98308.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.9492.1489.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.419.444.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.0819.27-0.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.4742.2539.79
    Depreciation5.585.495.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.68130.83118.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.5756.5750.16
    Other Income7.847.524.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.4064.0954.97
    Interest2.813.084.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.5961.0150.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.5961.0150.90
    Tax10.0213.2312.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.5747.7738.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.5747.7738.06
    Minority Interest0.00--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00--0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.5747.7738.06
    Equity Share Capital20.5920.6220.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7423.1718.46
    Diluted EPS17.7423.1718.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7423.1718.46
    Diluted EPS17.7423.1718.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited