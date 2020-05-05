Galaxy Surfactants Q4 PAT may dip 6.6% YoY to Rs. 45 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (January-March’ 20) earnings estimates for the Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Galaxy Surfactants to report net profit at Rs. 45 crore down 6.6% year-on-year (down 21.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 590 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 78 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.