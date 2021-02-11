Gagan Polycot Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 17.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 17.82% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020 up 2677.25% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 up 1071.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Gagan Polycot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Gagan Polycot shares closed at 1.30 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)