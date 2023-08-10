English
    G R Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,152.41 crore, down 13.09% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for G R Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,152.41 crore in June 2023 down 13.09% from Rs. 2,476.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.99 crore in June 2023 down 35.22% from Rs. 321.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.81 crore in June 2023 down 29.43% from Rs. 518.37 crore in June 2022.

    G R Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 33.21 in June 2022.

    G R Infra shares closed at 1,320.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.

    G R Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,152.411,994.922,476.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,152.411,994.922,476.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.6351.7787.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.734.96-13.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost168.12156.72175.01
    Depreciation60.2458.9963.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,616.231,491.631,740.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.46230.86423.02
    Other Income51.1154.9231.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax305.57285.77454.97
    Interest26.6126.9126.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax278.97258.86428.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax278.97258.86428.03
    Tax70.9766.66106.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.99192.21321.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.99192.21321.09
    Equity Share Capital48.3448.3448.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5119.8833.21
    Diluted EPS21.5119.8833.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.5119.8833.21
    Diluted EPS21.5119.8833.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

