G R Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,152.41 crore, down 13.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,152.41 crore in June 2023 down 13.09% from Rs. 2,476.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.99 crore in June 2023 down 35.22% from Rs. 321.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.81 crore in June 2023 down 29.43% from Rs. 518.37 crore in June 2022.

G R Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 33.21 in June 2022.

G R Infra shares closed at 1,320.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.