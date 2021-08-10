Future Supply Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.99 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.99 crore in June 2021 up 35.6% from Rs. 95.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.61 crore in June 2021 up 23.11% from Rs. 55.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.57 crore in June 2021 up 64.74% from Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2020.

Future Supply shares closed at 66.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -33.68% returns over the last 6 months and -53.69% over the last 12 months.