Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Consumer Q2 loss widens to Rs 147 crore

The company had posted a loss of Rs 16.75 crore in July-September period last year, Future Consumer said in a BSE filing.

PTI
Future Consumer on November 11 reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs146.83 crore for the quarter ended September, on account of steep fall in total income.

However, the company's total income during the period under review fell sharply to Rs 244.89 crore as against Rs 1,127.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 354.76 crore during the period as against Rs 1,121.06 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year

Future Consumer said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an adverse impact on its financials.

"The Group has faced issues in supply chain, warehousing, packing centres, administrative offices, etc. which has impacted its ability to be consistent with supplies and sales and which in turn has also impacted liquidity position of the Group.

While the Group continues to work very closely with all the stakeholders, the situation continues to be still evolving," it added. Shares of Future Consumer settled 0.42 per cent lower at Rs 7.03 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 10:54 pm

Business #Future Consumer #Results

