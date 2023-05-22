Fortis Malar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore, down 8.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore in March 2023 down 8.66% from Rs. 22.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2023 down 1430.52% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2023 down 44.83% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

Fortis Malar shares closed at 50.13 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.68% over the last 12 months.