    Fortis Malar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore, down 8.66% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.66 crore in March 2023 down 8.66% from Rs. 22.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2023 down 1430.52% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2023 down 44.83% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

    Fortis Malar shares closed at 50.13 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.68% over the last 12 months.

    Fortis Malar Hospitals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6621.9022.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6621.9022.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.792.924.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.15-0.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.944.874.35
    Depreciation3.442.783.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2112.3711.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.71-1.180.04
    Other Income1.941.511.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.770.321.60
    Interest1.421.491.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.19-1.170.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.19-1.170.05
    Tax4.81--0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.01-1.17-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.01-1.17-0.46
    Equity Share Capital18.7618.7618.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.74-0.62-0.24
    Diluted EPS-3.74-0.62-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.74-0.62-0.24
    Diluted EPS-3.74-0.62-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

