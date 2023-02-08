Fortis Malar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fortis Malar Hospitals are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore in December 2022 up 7.08% from Rs. 20.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 53.47% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021.
Fortis Malar shares closed at 52.20 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.61% returns over the last 6 months and -23.46% over the last 12 months.
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.90
|23.29
|20.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.90
|23.29
|20.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.92
|3.10
|3.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|0.49
|0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.87
|4.62
|4.67
|Depreciation
|2.78
|2.91
|3.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.37
|12.80
|11.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-0.63
|-2.86
|Other Income
|1.51
|1.49
|1.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.86
|-1.10
|Interest
|1.49
|1.61
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-0.75
|-2.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|-0.75
|-2.71
|Tax
|--
|3.64
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|-4.39
|-2.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|-4.39
|-2.71
|Equity Share Capital
|18.76
|18.76
|18.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-2.34
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-2.34
|-1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-2.34
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-2.34
|-1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited